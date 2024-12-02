PayCommerce partners Dow Jones to leverage Risk & Compliance data

PayCommerce customers and members benefit from a risk screening solution for Anti-Money Laundering, Know Your Customer and Counter-Terrorist Financing compliance.

The PayCommerce network leverages its federated ledger to enable real-time, instant payments, clearing and settlement integration for its banking consortium. The federated ledger is a hybrid, integrating both distributed and centralized ledgers, which enable faster payments across networks via its messaging platform.

Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile and live events.

PayCommerce is an open cross-border payments network that enables both disbursements and acceptance transactions through a single point of connectivity for its members.