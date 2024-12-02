Pagaya partners with SoFi to expand access to financial services

Pagaya’s proprietary artificial intelligence, technology and infrastructure enables FinTechs, banks, and other loan providers to offer consumers access to financial products outside the existing traditional credit models. Pagaya’s machine learning models are designed to reduce risk for lenders and help inform credit decisioning. The company’s partnership with SoFi is the largest deployment of its technology in the fintech marketplace to date, according to the press release.

Pagaya’s growth includes entering new markets that span personal loans, auto loans, single-family residences, credit cards, point-of-sale financing and more.