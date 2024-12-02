Opus integrates C6 on its platform to expand KYC data coverage

C6 Intelligence is a data and intelligence provider that addresses financial institutions, regulators, retailers, airlines, employers, and a wide variety of organizations. They operate in the field of Customer Due Diligence (CDD), covering KYC, On-Going Monitoring, EDD and portfolio Adverse Media monitoring.

The combination of C6 Intelligence with Alacra’s workflow platform provides clients with access to a broad range of content to meet their regulatory and enhanced due diligence requirements globally. The C6 data will be available on Alacra Compliance Enterprise, Alacra Compliance Professional and for ongoing monitoring through the new Surveillance module from Opus.