Opus, Fenergo to offer integration of risk relevant data into KYC process

Opus is a provider of global compliance and risk management solutions and Fenergo is an industry standard for Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) software solutions for investment, corporate and private banks.

Opus expertise in curating external data will power Fenergos risk scoring, regulatory rules engine and CLM software to offer clients a solution for a wide range of regulatory reporting frameworks including KYC, Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and CLM.

Clients will benefit from an automated process to integrate and then continuously monitor client entity data, from onboarding to off boarding, as well as all relevant external data sources.