ONPEX partners Ethoca to prevent ecommerce fraud

ONPEX partnered with Ethoca to provide a customer friendly alternative to the chargeback process. Ethoca Alerts provides an early warning on fraud and disputes that have already been confirmed by cardholders. This gives merchants the opportunity to stop fraud, halt the delivery of goods and service, and issue refunds to avoid impending chargebacks.

ONPEX will offer Ethoca’s service to its merchant customers so they can eliminate the increasing volume of chargebacks that result from this growing problem. The scale of the problem is costing merchants billions each year, with Visa estimating 2014 costs of USD 11.8 billion in the US alone.

Ethoca’s collaboration platform and alerting technology helps card issuers and merchants to stop fraud that would otherwise go undetected by the other party. It also supports acceptance on good transactions that would otherwise be wrongly rejected due to suspicion of fraud and improves customer satisfaction.

ONPEX is a global cloud payment solution combining local and cross-border card processing and international alternative payment methods on one omnichannel Platform as a Service (PaaS).

Ethoca is a global provider of collaboration-based technology that enables card issuers and ecommerce merchants to increase card acceptance, stop more fraud, recover lost revenue and eliminate chargebacks from both fraud and customer service disputes.