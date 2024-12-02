Onfido completes SOC 2 Type 2 certification for protecting customer data and privacy

The report and certification are achieved by completing a deep-dive audit on the company's operational procedures and how the company safeguards customer data. Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 is widely recognised as a gold standard for data security and requires companies to establish and follow strict information security policies and procedures, according to Onfido’s official press release.

Customers can use the report to validate that Onfido has significant processes and security measures in place to protect user data and privacy. Onfido is also ISO 27001 certified, validating the company’s highly proficient systematic and documented approach to securing corporate and clients’ information.