One out of ten Swedes exposed to data breaches

To investigate how Swedes view these changes, Tieto has commissioned SIFO to ask more than 1,000 people about their attitudes to data protection and how companies treat personal data. The results show that 93% want organisations that have been subject to data breaches, where information is at risk of being leaked, to inform them of this immediately or within 24 hours. At the same time, 76% state that they would consider requesting one or several companies to delete all stored customer and user data about them.

Confidence varies according to industry: 66% have high or very high confidence in the IT security of banking services, while the corresponding figure for government agencies, municipalities and counties is 54%. 18% indicate that they have high or very high confidence in IT security and the treatment of personal data in the retail and FMCG industry. At the bottom of the list are social media companies (9%) and dating services (4%).

The survey was conducted in the TNS Sifo web panel on commission by Tieto, during the period 11 - 14 December 2016. 1,268 people were interviewed in the age group 16 - 79 years. The web panel was recruited from a nationally representative random sample. There is no self-recruitment in Sifos web panel.