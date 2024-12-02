One in five IT pros say their companies suffered a mobile data breach

According to a new survey of 882 IT professionals conducted by Crowd Research Partners, one in five organizations (21%) suffered a security breach involving a mobile device sometime in the past, primarily due to connections to malicious Wi-Fi hotspots and malware.

Nearly one-fourth (24%) of respondents said mobile devices used in their organizations had connected to a malicious Wi-Fi hotspot in the past, while 39% said those devices downloaded malware.

Findings unveil that 37% of organizations were not even sure whether mobile devices had been involved in security breaches in the past. In fact, security worries were cited by 39% of the IT pros as the biggest inhibitor of BYOD adoption, with the main worry being the loss of sensitive corporate data.

Despite such concerns, the survey found just 30% of respondents plan to increase security budgets for BYOD programs in the coming year; 37% have no plans to change their budgets.

Just 34% of respondents wipe sensitive data from employee devices when they leave the company. Whether the device is employee or corporate-owned, unwiped data can be stolen by unauthorized parties, risking a workers privacy as well as corporate and customer data.