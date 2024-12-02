Nymity collaborates with PCPD Hong Kong

The partnership is for the study and report on the current status of privacy management in Hong Kong. The collaboration supports the PCPDs ongoing initiative to advocate that organizations should embrace personal data privacy protection as part of their corporate governance responsibility and apply it as a top-down business imperative throughout the organization.

The collaboration includes an Accountability Benchmarking Study which will be conducted by Nymity, to further the adoption of the Privacy Management Programme in Hong Kong.

Nymity is a global research company specializing in accountability, risk, and compliance software solutions for the Privacy Office, including Nymity Attestor, which enables organizations to demonstrate compliance on-demand.