NuData Security adds anti-fraud tools to fraud detection engine

The new tools reduce the likelihood of fraud for users while also preventing false positives. The solution’s user interface serves as an ‘early warning system’ that makes high-risk events accessible to security teams, providing detection as early as 15 days before a fraud attempt is made.

NuDetect’s early detection system provides the client with time to monitor, understand and prevent fraudulent transactions from occurring.

Canada-based NuData Security provides web security solutions to enterprises through proprietary behavior analytics and countermeasures.