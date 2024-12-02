NTT DOCOMO selects Nok Nok Labs for FIDO-enabled solution

DOCOMO customers can now access online services from DOCOMO and other companies using biometric authentication such as fingerprint-sensors and iris-recognition from FIDO-enabled smartphones.

NTT DOCOMO provides secure mobile services that enable smarter living for each customer. The company serves over 65 million mobile customers in Japan via advanced wireless networks, including a nationwide LTE network and LTE-Advanced networks.

Nok Nok Labs enables infrastructure for FIDO-based authentication to organizations with mobile and web applications. The Nok Nok Labs S3 Authentication Suite software helps organizations to quickly accelerate revenues, reduce fraud, and improve security. Nok Nok Labs is a founding member of the FIDO Alliance.