NPCI introduces biometric specs for banks

The specifications aim to achieve an optimum utilization of smart phones and biometric authentication from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

In September 2014, the NPCI has launched eKYC services in the market with payment solution provider, Oxigen to benefit the unbanked. Customers can provide their Aadhaar number and swipe their finger with the biometric scanner provided at select Oxigen outlets connected with Oxigen’s GPRS Point of Sale Terminal or PCs.