Northern Ireland starts using identity assurance service

Officials from the Department of Finance and Personnel Enterprise Shared Services (DFPESS), told a session at the Civica Expo conference that this is part of the Northern Ireland Executives move to increase the usage of digital services and will contribute to the progress of its 16 by 16 strategy.

The DFPESS has made progress with its digital strategy, and has plans to meet its target, set in 2013, to have 16 fully embedded digital transactions available by the end of March this year.

Nine are already live: AccessNI (the criminal history disclosure service), a family history search, career tools, online maps, waste carrier registration, rates payments, booking for visitor attractions, planning appeals and landlord registration. Seven more are in the beta phase and expected to go live in the next few weeks.