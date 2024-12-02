North Middlesex Savings Bank adds Touch ID for mobile banking

Using built-in fingerprint sensor technology, Touch ID allows North Middlesex Savings Bank customers to log in to their mobile banking application without entering traditional login credentials.

North Middlesex Savings Bank is now offering customers the ability to log in to their mobile banking with the same level of access as if they had entered a valid username and password, store their fingerprints on their mobile devices and safeguard sensitive financial information as fingerprints are encrypted with a key that is only accessible to the device.

Founded in 1885, North Middlesex Savings Bank is a savings bank in the Nashoba Valley region. Today there are seven branches strong, serving customers through banking offices in Ayer, Littleton, Pepperell, Devens, Lunenburg, Shirley and Groton.

