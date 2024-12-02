North American Banking Company to offer Super IDs

Super IDs are unique to each customer, belong to the customer, and can’t be misused if stolen or compromised in a breach. Both current and new account holders can activate their Super IDs at any of the bank’s locations.

With Super ID, an individual’s identity is confirmed wherever they are, using the devices they already own. Super ID is hardware agnostic, multi-modal and multi-device. Super IDs are issued in each of the industries Tascet serve, and are ready for blockchain and shared ledgers.