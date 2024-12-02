Nok Nok launches risk-based authentication service

The S3 Suite is the first unified platform enabling organizations to leverage standards-based authentication that supports existing and emerging methods of biometric authentication such as fingerprint, iris and voice.

The Premium Edition of the S3 Suite provides organizations with boosted customer experience for mobile consumers, security and lower fraud costs through risk-based authentication supporting all current and future FIDO protocols.

The Nok Nok S3 Authentication Suite has seen deployments from NTT DOCOMO, PayPal and Alipay. Further deployments are in progress in banks, insurance companies, mobile network operators, and trading networks.

Nok Nok Labs is founding member of the FIDO Alliance and a venture-backed company that develops software to enable strong authentication for consumer-facing mobile and web applications.