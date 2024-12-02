Nixu ensures cybersecurity for LocalTapiola

LocalTapiola develops its information security by moving the focus of cybersecurity towards identifying, analyzing and reacting to major threats to the business.

The cooperation agreement between Nixu and LocalTapiola includes the Nixu Cyber Defense Center (Nixu CDC) service, which provides supervision of digital environments, intrusion investigation as well as an up-to-date snapshot of the organization’s web service threats.

Nixu CDC also conducts attack testing, and it always has access to information about current cyber threats and the latest attack techniques.

Nixu Corporation is a cybersecurity company providing solutions in Corporate IT, Digital Business and Industrial Internet.

The LocalTapiola Group is a Finland-based mutual group of companies, which is owned by its customers, serving private customers, farmers, entrepreneurs, corporate customers and organizations.