NIS America data breach compromises customers payment data

The breach took place sometime between 23 January and 26 February, 2018 on NIS America’s online stores, including store.nisamerica.com and snkonlinestore.com. Hackers managed to access customers’ payment card details and address information for any new orders placed and paid via credit card during the above mentioned time frame.

However, customers who placed orders using PayPal were not affected in the breach. Moreover, the company noted that it does not store payment card information of customers who have user accounts on one of its stores.

NIS America said its store pages were immediately taken offline line to prevent any further breaches. It did not specify how many customers were affected in the breach or provide any further details on how the attack was carried out. As an apology gift, the company is offering codes for a USD 5 discount on customers’ next purchase via their online stores as a “small token” to those impacted.