NICE enables real-time authentication for Swisscom customers

By using the NICE solution, Swisscom reduces the time it takes to confirm its customers’ identity by an average of 22 seconds. The authentication process takes place during the natural flow of conversation, eliminating the hassle of traditional knowledge-based questions. This enables Swisscom’s call centre agents to remain fully focused on addressing the issue at hand in order to deliver better service, improve customer satisfaction, and maximize efficiency.

NICE’s voice-based authentication solution offers greater protection for customers as biometrics-based authentication is more secure than other caller identification methods. Moreover, the solution can quickly prompt contact centre agents to take action in response to a mismatched caller voiceprint.