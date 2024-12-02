NICE Actimize supports DBS Banks financial crime strategy

NICE will be providing upgrades to the institution’s financial crime solutions portfolio, including advancements in suspicious activity monitoring, customer due diligence, and enterprise risk case management solutions. The upgrades will be implemented across the bank’s operations in 17 markets in phases.

DBS will also leverage new analytics within the Actimize transaction monitoring system to increase flexibility during the customer on-boarding process.

Additionally, Actimize’s Enterprise Risk Case Management solution will help DBS gain operational visibility by providing a view of risk across multiple lines of business, channels, products, and regions.

NICE Actimize is a provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions for regional and global financial institutions, as well as government regulators.