NICE Actimize selected by KeyBank for enterprise fraud solutions

The NICE Actimize solutions will roll out across all of KeyBank’s operations throughout its twelve state network. KeyBank’s investment in NICE Actimize’s enterprise solutions expands KeyBank’s existing fraud detection and prevention coverage. KeyBank’s investment will allow its consumer and business customers to securely access mobile banking channels and applications, as well as transaction types, such as Person-to-Person (P2P) and Mobile Remote Deposit Capture (MRDC).

KeyBank also invested in the NICE Actimize Analytics Authoring Environment, which will allow the bank’s strategy teams to independently develop predictive fraud analytics models to stay ahead of emerging threats.

KeyCorp was organized more than 160 years ago and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management and investment services to individuals and small and mid-sized businesses in 12 states under the name KeyBank National Association. Key also provides a broad range of corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the US under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name.

NICE Actimize is a provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions for regional and global financial institutions, as well as government regulators. NICE Actimize experts apply innovative technology to protect institutions and safeguard consumers and investors assets by identifying financial crime, preventing fraud and providing regulatory compliance. The company provides real-time, cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering detection, and trading surveillance solutions that address such concerns as payment fraud, cybercrime, sanctions monitoring, market abuse, customer due diligence and insider trading.