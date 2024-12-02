NICE Actimize partners Mphasis to boost its financial crime solutions

This partnership will extend the market reach of NICE Actimize’s financial crime solutions, including anti-money laundering, enterprise fraud, enterprise risk case management and financial markets compliance solutions into the midmarket and non-bank financial institutions space.

The two companies also seek to address the complex regulatory scenario that financial institutions worldwide deal with.

Mphasis, which has specialized experience in delivering NICE Actimize compliance solutions to financial institutions, has also maintained a reseller agreement status with the company since 2014.

Mphasis is an India-based IT services company providing infrastructure technology and applications outsourcing services.

NICE Actimize is a NICE subsidiary and a provider of a single financial crime, risk and compliance software platform for the financial services industry.