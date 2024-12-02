The solution replaces the valuable payment data of Greek Greenpeace supporters with unique identification symbols (tokens) across card, remote, and mobile payments. This preserves full payment functionality in a completely secure way, as the token can be used throughout the payment process instead of the original data. This avoids the exposure of sensitive data and enables the easy protection and storage of card numbers in Nexi’s certified data centres.











Preventing fraud and data breaches

Nexi’s tokenization solution is an easy-to-implement, comprehensive payment card security solution which is designed to prevent the growing threat of payment card theft and reduce the risk of data breaches. This allows Greenpeace to ensure the full security of its supporters’ data, reducing the risk of data theft or fraud, in compliance with all payment security requirements, including PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard).

Officials from Nexi said that in today's world, where data breaches and cyber threats are becoming increasingly common, payment security has become a top priority for businesses across all industries. Tokenization has emerged as a powerful tool for enhancing payment security. Nexi’s innovative solution enables businesses like Greenpeace to replace critical card data with tokens, while the actual sensitive payment information will be stored in Nexi’s protected infrastructure. This solution allows clients and partners to maintain compliance with regulatory requirements and focus on their core businesses by relying on Nexi for payment security.





What does Nexi do?

Nexi is a European paytech company operating in high-growth, attractive European markets and technologically advanced countries. Nexi has the scale, geographic reach, and abilities to drive the transition to a cashless Europe. With its portfolio of innovative products, ecommerce expertise and industry-specific solutions, Nexi provides flexible support for the digital economy and the entire payment ecosystem globally, across a broad range of different payment channels and methods.

The company’s technological platform and professional skills in the sector enable it to operate in three market segments: Merchant Services & Solutions, Cards & Digital Payments, and Digital Banking & Corporate Solutions. Nexi constantly invests in technology and innovation, focusing on two fundamental principles: meeting, together with its partner banks, customer needs, and creating new business opportunities for them.

