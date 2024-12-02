New functionality from Gemalto to control encryption keys

The functionality is using Gemaltos SafeNet Luna Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) and allows organizations in highly regulated scenarios to manage, own and store their encryption keys in on-premises HSMs.

The SafeNet Luna HSM enables HYOK functionality via native support for Microsofts Active Directory Rights Management Services (AD RMS). Companies have the option to use AD RMS protection policies for top-secret data and Azure RMS protection policies for sensitive data.

Enterprises can use the Azure Information Protection to enable secure internal and external collaboration. The SafeNet Luna HSM integration with the Azure Information Protections HYOK feature requires no change to the user experience or deployments. Customers control access to sensitive data by defining protection policies and use rights.

Furthermore, all of the other information protection features, like document tracking and revocation, are preserved.