Nethone launches its anti-fraud solutions globally

The company launches to address the growing problem of online payments fraud and help merchants develop their businesses through data-driven decisions. Nethone provides prevention mechanisms against fraud of various kinds and brings a suite of data mining tools one can use to obtain business insights.

Merchants hit by fraudsters often realise it when their condition is already close to critical. In order not to turn the chargeback report into an obituary notice, they have to react immediately. Beyond prevention mechanisms, Nethone comes up with an Instant Rescue service dedicated to those already in trouble.

A JavaScript enables issuing of risk assessment recommendations within 24 hours from the start of the integration process. As a result, instead of going offline, losing customers, money and reputation, merchants can get back on track.