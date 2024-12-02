Net Element selects Conformance Technologies for data compliance solutions

Net Element will be offering PCI ToolKit in Chinese, English, Russian and Spanish languages for Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) merchant portfolio assessments. Net Element and its merchants will also have access to the Cyber Attack Readiness ToolKit and InConRadar toolsets for penetration testing, primary account number (PAN) scanning and real-time website monitoring of prohibited card brand acceptance activities.

Conformance Technologies is a privately held corporation headquartered in Reno, Nevada, with offices in Phoenix, Arizona, Orange County, California and San Antonio, Texas. Evolving from a payments consultancy and PCI compliance firm established in 2003, Conformance has become a leading provider of automated compliance and sensitive data protection systems and services.