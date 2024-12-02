NEC trials cashless payments with face recognition

The trials will run until the end of August as a part of the company’s initiatives to apply its biometrics authentication technologies to several different services, including cashless payment, in an effort to boost the reliability of the identification process.

The payment service uses NeoFace facial recognition technologies, based on NEC’s facial recognition algorithm, which verifies employees’ identity by matching their pre-registered facial images against the photos captured by a camera that is installed near a point-of-sale (POS) terminal at the check-out counter inside a store.

The facial recognition payment technology enables retailers to provide consumers with payment services, without having to use cash or credit cards.

NEC is a multinational provider of information technology (IT) services and products, targeting business enterprises, communications services providers and government agencies.