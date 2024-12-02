NCR introduces new Fractals version for fraud detection

The solution delivers new e-banking fraud detection, new fraud management features and an enhanced user interface. Fractals’ new e-banking channel brings the fraud detection functionality of Fractals to the internet and mobile banking space. As well as monitoring financial transactions, such as payments and transfers, Fractals also monitors non-financial transactions, including login attempts, changes of personal data and creation of new recipients which might indicate fraud on an account.

The latest version of Fractals expands integration options with new ways of getting data into and out of the system, including flexible transaction and event mapping. As part of NCR’s drive to make the solution as efficient as possible for fraud teams, it also enables more flexible batch fraud tagging, and simpler and faster access to data across different perspectives in the system. The addition of tools to enable extremely granular fine tuning of how rules interact with each customer in the system means the users can quickly stop a fraudster in their tracks, without damaging legitimate customer relationships.

NCR Corporation is a global provider of consumer transaction technologies, turning everyday interactions with businesses into exceptional experiences. With its software, hardware, and portfolio of services, NCR enables more than 550 million transactions daily across retail, financial, travel, hospitality, telecom and technology, and small business.