NatWest fights fraud with biometric technology from BioCatch

NatWest is one of the largest banks in the UK and serves over 14 million customers. The technology has been deployed at the bank since the beginning of 2016. The next step of the plan is to pilot the technology with NatWest personal banking customers later in 2017.

BioCatchs system captures more than 500 points of behaviour such as hand-eye coordination, pressure, hand tremors, navigation, scrolling and other finger movements amongst other things to create a unique user profile. Via continuous authentication, it is also able to recognise anomalies in behaviours from the point of login and throughout the entire session.

This allows BioCatch to distinguish the normal human behaviour of an authorised user from that of an unauthorised user, as well as to recognise automated BOTs, RATS, malware and other malicious account takeover attacks, where the victim is typically unaware that their banking session has been hacked.