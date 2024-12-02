Natural Security Alliance launches new authentication tool

Natural Security is soon to be tested by the customers of an Auchan hypermarket for payments (with the mobile wallet Fivory) and loyalty (myAuchan). Other projects are also currently in progress, in particular with the betting operator PMU.

Once a users’ biometrics are securely stored in the Natural Security application (iOS/Android, and not especially biometric enabled smartphones), users can strongly authenticate with the combination of its biometrics and smartphone to access services such as payments, access control or cash withdrawal. This can be done only by placing the finger on the biometric reader installed at the point of acceptance, and without manipulating the smartphone.

Natural Security is currently rolling out, at San Jose State University in the US, and Envies de Saison, a fast food chain from France.