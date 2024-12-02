National programme implements biometric payment verification in Pakistan

According to Minister of State and Chairperson BISP, Marvi Memon, payments in Battagram were made through mobile phone banking. Now BISP has switched over to biometric based withdrawal mechanism in Battagram. In Biometric Verification System (BVS), beneficiary would present Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) only at POS (Point of Sale) or franchisee of the partner bank. A system generated receipt would be given to her showing the record of payment and balance.

The BISP will expand the biometric system for withdrawing the grant across the country after an initial testing phase. By introducing the biometric verification system (BVS), the BISP management hopes to streamline the process of delivering funds to the eligible beneficiaries for a completely transparent program that reduces the chance of corruption or illegal withdrawal of cash.

Launched in July 2008, the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) is designed to alleviate the negative effects of slow economic growth, the food crisis, and inflation on lower income families, through a monthly grant of USD 15.04 to eligible families.