Mydesq teams up with Encap Security for authentication platform

mydesq provides wealth managers with a next generation workbench allowing them to comply with regulations. Using mydesq, wealth managers can on-board clients, gain a deep understanding of their clients’ needs, and access all of the necessary information to create tailored investment recommendations. It also allows managers to monitor investments and interact securely with the clients online.

Encap’s Smarter Authentication platform turns any device into a security credential removing the need for cumbersome and costly SMS codes and hardware such as tokens and SIM-cards.

In addition, mydesq will be able to take advantage of Encap’s PKI technology and provide legally binding digital e-signatures to their customers, removing the burden of slow paper-based processes.

Encap Security provides authentication for financial institutions. Its patented solution is used by major banking institutions such as Santander, EnterCard and Sparebanken Vest.

Mydesq covers all client touchpoints from client onboarding, finding suitable investments for clients, preparing an investment proposal, monitoring investments, creating client reports and ensuring secure interactions with clients via chat or video calls.