More cyberattacks registered on computers and mobile devices in 2015

According to a report conducted by Kaspersky Lab, mobile threats are declining but are still dangerous. During the quarter, 103,072 new malicious mobile device programs were discovered, which represents a 6.6% decline from Q1 of 2014.

However, mobile malware seems to be evolving toward monetization as malware writers design SMS Trojans, banker Trojans and ransomware Trojans capable of stealing or extorting money and users’ financial data. This category of malware accounted for 23.2% of new mobile threats in Q1 2015. Kaspersky also detected 1,527 new mobile banking Trojans, 29% more than in Q1 2014.

During the same time period, Kaspersky Lab also published a report on Carbanak, opening up a new era of advanced, persistent threat (APT) attacks in the cybercriminal world. Carbanak, a cyber-criminal campaign, is responsible for an estimated 100 financial organization hits and a total of close to USD 1 billion stolen directly from banks.