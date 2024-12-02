MonetaGo, GUUD team up for fraud prevention in trade finance across Asia

Via this partnership, MonetaGo’s Secure Financing platform which prevents fraud in trade finance will be brought together with GUUD’s ecosystem of trade finance stakeholders across Asia. GUUD facilitates trade processes including compliance, shipping, financing, and payments via an ecosystem of trade technology platforms.

GUUD’s solutions will be bolstered by MonetaGo’s Secure Financing platform which prevents double financing and other types of trade fraud. The Secure Financing platform leverages R3’s best-in-class blockchain technology. In addition, both companies’ alliance advances trade finance fraud prevention in the APAC region and facilitates expansion across the rest of Asia.