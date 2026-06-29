Modern Treasury and Sardine partner on fraud detection

Modern Treasury has partnered with Sardine to integrate real-time transaction monitoring and fraud prevention into its payments platform.

Modern Treasury's payments platform provides built-in compliance controls, payment rail connectivity, US account infrastructure, and ledgering to support the full lifecycle of money movement. The integration of Sardine's risk infrastructure adds a real-time transaction monitoring and fraud detection layer to these existing capabilities, aiming to help customers identify and stop fraudulent activity more effectively.

The combined solution enables monitoring across a range of payment rails and formats, including ACH, wire transfers, RTP, FedNow, push-to-card, and stablecoins, all accessible through a single API. According to the official press release, users and customers can screen wallets and automate risk checks as part of stablecoin orchestration workflows, maintaining a consistent, auditable ledger across all payment activity. The integration is also designed to reduce manual reviews while preserving compliance controls, allowing teams to scale payment operations as transaction volume and complexity grow.

The partnership reflects growing demand for risk infrastructure that operates at the same speed as modern payment rails. In addition, as payments become faster and more deeply embedded in software, fraud is evolving at a corresponding pace in both speed and sophistication. Development teams building payment products require systems that can monitor transactions in real time, adapt to new threat patterns, and support compliance requirements without adding friction to the payment experience.

Sardine's co-founder and CEO, Soups Ranjan, noted that fraud is advancing as rapidly as payments technology, and that embedding real-time monitoring directly into Modern Treasury's platform allows customers to address emerging threats without disrupting the payment flow.

Matt Marcus, co-founder and CEO of Modern Treasury, stated that real-time money movement requires equally capable risk infrastructure, and that Sardine's monitoring capabilities extend the platform with more advanced fraud detection and compliance tooling, enabling customers to move quickly without reducing their security posture.

Integration and ecosystem implications

For development teams using Modern Treasury's API, the integration removes the need for separate fraud monitoring tools or additional vendor arrangements. Risk checks and wallet screening are embedded within the same payment execution workflow, reducing integration complexity and the manual review burden typically associated with compliance operations at scale.

The support for stablecoin monitoring alongside traditional rail payments also positions the partnership for businesses operating across both conventional financial infrastructure and digital asset environments, an area where compliance frameworks continue to evolve.