MobileCause and CardConnect enter strategic agreement

The partnership will unite MobileCauses cloud based products for nonprofits – crowdfunding, online giving, event fundraising tools, text to donate keywords – with CardConnects low credit card processing rates, tokenized transactions, security and integrated suite of payment applications.

Having the technology integration in place means that every donation that comes through MobileCause Merchant Services will be instantly encrypted and tokenized – removing the burden nonprofits face with PCI Compliance requirements and safeguarding them from a catastrophic data breach. Additionally, CardConnect ensures that every donation is processed at the lowest possible rate.

CardConnect is a payments technology company that provides solutions for companies accepting bank card transactions and storing sensitive data. CardConnects proprietary gateway and API make payments simple, integrated (Oracle, SAP, JD Edwards) and secure.