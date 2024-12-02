In essence, this channel programme aims to offer partners and their clientele seamless access to Minerva's AML risk assessment solutions. The primary objective of this initiative is to assist organisations in maintaining compliance with the latest regulations and pre-emptively protect themselves against financial crimes.

Designed for entities interested in reselling, co-selling, integrating, or referring to Minerva’s AML solution, the partner programme aligns with Minerva's broader mission to empower businesses to stay ahead of financial crime. Collaboration with global partners is expected to facilitate the development of innovative AML solutions designed to address the challenges of proactively managing risk throughout the entire customer lifecycle.

Minerva's partnership with Equifax Canada

Equifax Canada has been announced as the inaugural partner in Minerva’s channel programme. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, Equifax Canada offers differentiated data and analytics powered by cloud technology. Through this strategic partnership, Equifax Canada customers gain the ability to leverage Minerva’s AML solutions to improve their capabilities in combating financial crime.

In the company press release, representatives from Equifax Canada emphasised the shared commitment to empowering Canadian businesses with tools to prevent fraud and combat financial crime. The partnership aims to augment Equifax Canada's existing suite of solutions, providing clients with an additional tool to protect consumers and businesses from financial threats.

In turn, Minerva representatives highlighted the formalisation of the partnership with Equifax Canada after meticulous planning and collaboration. Equifax Canada's client base, spanning industries such as banking, telecommunications, mortgage lending, and automotive, positions Minerva to potentially expand its reach in Canada. The success of this collaboration could prompt considerations for extending the partnership to other entities within the Equifax group, offering growth prospects for Minerva.





More information about Minerva

Minerva specialises in Regulatory Technology (RegTech), focusing on the transformation of AML compliance. The company's proactive AML platform employs advanced deep-learning models and neural networks to scrutinize an extensive array of data, encompassing 147 languages.

This approach enables compliance teams to proactively address financial crime. According to the official press release, Minerva's platform distinguishes itself by its instantaneous comprehension of context, sentiment, and risk, covering structured, unstructured, open-source, and proprietary data. By doing so in real time, the Minerva platform generates context-rich customer profiles and conducts predictive risk analysis.