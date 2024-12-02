Mine launches MineOS AI Asset Discovery

MineOS AI Asset Discovery provides comprehensive oversight and management of AI systems within enterprises and the data they utilise. This tool enables organisations to make informed decisions regarding their AI initiatives, evaluate potential risks associated with AI, and leverage AI benefits with confidence. It also helps enterprises stay compliant with existing and upcoming regulatory frameworks such as the EU AI Act, ISO 42001. In essence, MineOS AI Asset Discovery offers a proactive approach to governing AI, ensuring transparency, control, and compliance within enterprise AI ecosystems.

Officials from Mine said they’ve seen a rapid proliferation of AI technologies and corresponding AI regulations, but a precise and actionable blueprint for how companies can effectively govern AI and comply with regulations has yet to hit the market. MineOS AI Asset Discovery and Risk Assessment will bridge the gap between the practical and theoretical sides of AI and data governance as companies navigate the complex new business landscape.











Key features

The expansive level of coverage MineOS provides aids enterprises as they proactively align themselves with emerging AI regulations and bring clarity to AI usage in the present and future. This array of features answers the critical questions around the purpose of AI tools, the risks of AI data usage and training practices, model functionality, and controls and governance:

Full-spectrum AI discovery: A full spectrum scan that covers all use cases from third party SaaS vendors that employ AI, to internal services and research projects and their related data sets;

Robust AI risk assessment: Enables the calculation of risk to AI systems and creation of risk assessments, via smart templates for AI vendors and custom assessments for internal AI projects in alignment with regulations including the EU AI Act and ISO42001.

What does Mine do?

Powering the privacy programmes of hundreds of organisations around the world, from the trail blazers of tomorrow to globally-recognised brands like Reddit and HelloFresh, Mine’s mission is to not only give companies the best data privacy & governance tools around but to form meaningful privacy partnerships.

From ensuring compliance with global regulations to providing continuous inventory discovery and classifications powered by seamless integrations, MineOS is at the forefront of making data privacy intuitive, automated, and scalable.

Headquartered in Tel Aviv and spanning to Boston and Germany, Mine has secured USD 42.5 million in funding from leading investors, including Google’s AI fund, Battery Ventures, PayPal Ventures, MassMutual, Nationwide, and more.



