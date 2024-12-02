Millennials fear data breaches, but still share personal data online

According to a survey conducted by Intercede and Atomik Research, of approximately 2,000 millennials in the US and UK, there is a state of mistrust of current government and business security measures online.

Despite security breaches such as Ashley Madison’s recent data hack of over 36 million members’ information, it seems some millennials trust their personal data with dating sites more than they do with social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook.

Of survey respondents, 58% consider secure social media content to be very important. However, 23% of all respondents admitted sharing personal data simply because they figure companies and governments are going to get the information whether they grant access or not. Although no category fared extremely well with millennials, websites receiving the highest numbers of respondents expressing trust include federal/national government, schools, financial institutions, and surprisingly, gaming platforms.