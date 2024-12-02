miiCard introduces DirectID for online transaction verification

DirectID is a single-use sign-on that leverages the customer’s bank credentials and credit bureau data to verify both identity and transaction data.

miiCard is an online identity service (IDaaS) platform that establishes true trust online by guaranteeing an individuals identity to the level of an offline photo ID check. A member-driven service, based on the principles of Bring Your Own Identity, miiCard allows consumers to manage their digital identity. miiCard is available in ten countries and can verify over 350 million people.