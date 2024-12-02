Midigator secures USD 30 mln to grow its chargebacks management platform

LLR is partnering with the existing Midigator management team to help expand product capabilities, and build upon Midigator’s market position. Atlas Technology Group served as the financial advisor to Midigator in the transaction.

Midigator provides real-time merchant account monitoring and automatically fights chargebacks to win revenue back. Key features of the Midigator’s platform include automated chargeback prevention alerts, intelligent chargeback representments with win-rates, and real-time data analytics and reporting.