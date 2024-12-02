Microsoft opens cybersecurity center in Singapore

The new center will be open to participating government agencies in the Asia-Pacific region to look at the source code of Microsoft products, access cybersecurity threat information, and consult with Microsoft security staff on security issues.

The transparency centers factor into Microsoft’s government security program, established in 2003 to give governments access to source code and cybersecurity data. Microsoft said that roughly 40 countries and international organizations participate in the program, with 10 participants from Asia-Pacific.

Members of Microsoft’s government security program also gain access to the transparency centers.