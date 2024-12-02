Microsoft adds FIDO authentication support to Windows 10

Microsoft has said they are enabling a number of enterprise scenarios to showcase integration of FIDO authentication with Windows 10 sign-in, Azure Active Directory, and major SaaS services. Future plans will showcase FIDO authentication in Windows 10 Active Directory integration for on-premise scenarios and Microsoft Account integration for Microsoft consumer services, such as Outlook.com and OneDrive.

The FIDO Alliance was formed in July 2012 to address the lack of interoperability among strong authentication technologies, and remedy the problems users face with creating and remembering multiple usernames and passwords.