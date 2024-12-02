Microsoft acquires Secure Islands for data protection solution

This news marks Microsoft’s fifth Israeli acquisition of 2015, and two of these prior acquisitions also included cyber security startups. Microsoft snapped up Adallom for an undisclosed sum in September, and has also bought enterprise security startup Aorato, along with Equivio, and N-Trig.

Secure Islands’ technology is already used by companies including Credit Suisse, Vodafone, and UBS, and it’s designed to protect data across nearly any file-type. Secure Islands and Microsoft have worked together for some time already through Microsoft’s Azure Rights Management Service, and while this deal brings the two firms together, Secure Islands will continue to offer its existing services to other companies.