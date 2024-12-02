Mercuryo joins FinTech FinCrime Exchange to fight financial crime

Founded in 2017, the FFE is an international collective that unites fintech industry members and promotes cooperation to combat against financial crime such as money laundering, terrorism funding, tax evasion, and bribery. The network comprises 270+ fintechs and over 1,000 professionals worldwide, featuring prominent names like Revolut, Stripe, and Coinbase.











Mercuryo is a B2B payment infrastructure company that provides businesses from both the fiat and crypto worlds with a wide range of financial services accessible through API integration. The company works with over 200 partners worldwide, including big-league players like MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Ledger, Trezor, 1inch, and many others.





Enhancing financial safety and compliance efforts

Since its inception, the Mercuryo team has been advocating for a pure market, taking steps to establish firm cooperation with regulators in their target regions of operation. As a natural progression of this stance, joining up with the FFE – an organisation that is committed to safeguarding the financial industry from bad actors and the influence of their actions – is a sensible step for the company to take.

Officials from Mercuryo said they are proud to be a member of the FFE community, as they believe that it will be a big step in their ongoing efforts to be a compliant and regulated financial services platform. At Mercuryo they set the goal of easing the transition between the fiat and crypto worlds for their clients, and providing a safe space for them to conduct their financial operations is part of that mission.

Further explaining the reasons of the association, Mercuryo’s officials added that collaboration with the FinTech FinCrime Exchange will help them establish new levels of safety for their clients as they get to actively share relevant information and recent developments with fellow industry experts. This will be crucial in allowing them to stay ahead of the curve in the fight against financial crime and making this market safer for everyone.