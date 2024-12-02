Merchant Risk Council appoints Risk Ident CEO to European Advisory Board

Roberto Valerio founded Risk Ident and leads the day-to-day management of the company, responsible for driving the development of the business to serve companies in need of a modern, intelligent approach to fraud prevention, supported by machine-learning technology.

As one of the European Advisory Board members, Valerio will contribute new ideas and help the MRC and its members thrive in a rapidly-evolving industry.

MRC members include merchants, solution providers, law enforcement agencies, issuers and credit card brands.