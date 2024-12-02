MePIN and UnoTelos team up to secure e-banking in West Africa

The companies are working together to offer the MePIN online security solution in the West African market.

UnoTelos is a turnkey Multi System Integrator company, providing solutions for monitoring, security, access, network/data and communication systems. Established in 2004, UnoTelos Solutions is a Nigerian company with offices in Lagos and Ghana.

MePIN is a technology and service provided by Meontrust, a Finnish online security company founded in 2010. It provides security and user engagement for consumer online services and payments. MePIN uses banking grade Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) at its security core and mobile devices as security tokens.