Meed selects Jumios solutions to improve remote identity verification

Meed aims to build a financial ecosystem in conjunction with its member banks across the world, with a goal of delivering checking, saving and credit services, while complying with customer verification and KYC/AML regulations. Also, instead of driving customers to physical branches, the fintech is striving to help banks and the regulators who govern them leverage verification and biometric technologies to enhance financial inclusion on a global scale.

Jumio’s Netverify solutions will enable the fintech deliver a hassle-free online experience by verifying the authenticity of government-issued IDs and the digital identities of new users so they can quickly be directed to regional member banks as part of their virtual matchmaking service.

At the moment, Meed is working with banks in Vietnam, but plans to expand to the US and Mexico in 2018.