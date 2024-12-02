MasterCard to bring selfie payments to Canada in summer

The payment card company says it plans to roll out the facial technology in Canada, after successful pilot programs in the US and the Netherlands.

MasterCard says biometric payments — which use characteristics such as fingerprints, voice or facial features to identify users — are more convenient and secure than passwords.

During the pilot project, participants in the Netherlands were required to download an app to use the technology. The Dutch system was able to prove whether or not a user was in fact a real live person and not just a picture of them by requiring the person to blink while the photo was being taken.

British bank HSBC plans to roll out a similar program that will allow customers to access their accounts and process transactions via facial, fingerprint and even voice recognition.