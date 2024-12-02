MasterCard tests facial recognition technology in the Netherlands and US

For the pilot in the Netherlands, the company has partnered International Card Services (ICS) B.V. and ABN AMRO and will allow 750 cardholders to pay online through fingerprint and facial recognition. Participants in the three-month trial can download the MasterCard app from the Apple Store or Google Play and register on the ICS website to get a code emailed to them for activating online payments. Then, during checkout in a web store, the consumer will receive a pop-up on their mobile phone, through which he can authorise the payment via finger scan or selfie recognition.

In the US, over 200 employees of the First Tech Federal Credit Union will be able to test the ‘selfie pay’ system that will verify their identities via facial photographs or fingerprint scans conducted on smartphones.

According to Ajay Bhalla, president of Enterprise Security Solutions, MasterCard, passwords are easy to forget and they are not very safe. Biometrics are making online transactions as secure and simple as purchases in person.